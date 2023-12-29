StockNews.com Upgrades MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) to Hold

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

MediWound Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. MediWound has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $94.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.05.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in MediWound by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 103,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MediWound by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in MediWound by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 33,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MediWound by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

