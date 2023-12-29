StockNews.com Upgrades Maximus (NYSE:MMS) to “Buy”

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get Maximus alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Maximus

Maximus Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $84.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.75. Maximus has a twelve month low of $70.86 and a twelve month high of $89.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Maximus’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Maximus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Maximus by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 61.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Maximus during the third quarter valued at $2,709,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in Maximus by 0.6% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 69,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.