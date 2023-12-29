StockNews.com Upgrades DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

NYSE:DRD opened at $8.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55. DRDGOLD has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Creative Planning raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 5.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

