StockNews.com Upgrades Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) to “Buy”

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Badger Meter Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BMI opened at $155.43 on Wednesday. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $103.93 and a twelve month high of $170.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.52.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 20.9% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth $205,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the second quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at $2,208,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

