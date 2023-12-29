StockNews.com Lowers XPO (NYSE:XPO) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on XPO from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on XPO from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.48.

Get XPO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XPO

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE:XPO opened at $89.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 290.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that XPO will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at XPO

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 165.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in XPO in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in XPO in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.