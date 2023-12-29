StockNews.com Lowers Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.59 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,208,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,171 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $7,881,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $8,669,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,361,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after buying an additional 913,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after buying an additional 754,583 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

