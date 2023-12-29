StockNews.com Lowers First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Internet Bancorp from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $24.85 on Thursday. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $214.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 5.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

