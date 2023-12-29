StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Performance
Shares of IPW stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. iPower has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.90.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. iPower had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that iPower will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iPower Company Profile
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
