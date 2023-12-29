StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hess (NYSE:HES)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.18.

HES stock opened at $144.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.45. Hess has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hess will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

