StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded American Realty Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

American Realty Investors Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ARL stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 99.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Realty Investors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in American Realty Investors by 164.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Realty Investors by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

