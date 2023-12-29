StockNews.com Downgrades Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Sell

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TNDM. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $47.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $185.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dick Allen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,479.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $95,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,525.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dick Allen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,479.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,135 shares of company stock valued at $220,094. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

