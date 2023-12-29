StockNews.com Downgrades New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) to Sell

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NYCB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.35.

NYSE NYCB opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,902,000 after acquiring an additional 444,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,486,000 after acquiring an additional 963,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,992,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,080,000 after purchasing an additional 325,995 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

