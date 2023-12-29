StockNews.com Downgrades Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Sell

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HBNC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

HBNC opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $643.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.98. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.07 million. Analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,127,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,048,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

