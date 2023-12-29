StockNews.com Downgrades Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) to Hold

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of DDS stock opened at $408.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $272.58 and a 52 week high of $417.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.44.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $2.26. Dillard’s had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 40.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 14,924.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 177,752 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,553,000 after acquiring an additional 110,213 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 135,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,088,000 after acquiring an additional 107,558 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 2,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after acquiring an additional 50,216 shares in the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

