StockNews.com Downgrades Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Hold

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

CENTA stock opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, January 5th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 5th.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,748.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 58.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

