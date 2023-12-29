StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 870.11% and a negative net margin of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

