StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Down 4.5 %
SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a market cap of $6.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.15. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.99% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%.
Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
