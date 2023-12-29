StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance
NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.96. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
