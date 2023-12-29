StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

About Polar Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

