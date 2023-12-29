StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
