StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.99. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 77.13%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
