StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BSQUARE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

BSQUARE Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 million, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.19.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 514.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

