StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

AEY opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEY. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

