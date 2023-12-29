Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.
Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance
NASDAQ MRVI opened at $6.72 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21.
Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.23 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.
Get Our Latest Report on Maravai LifeSciences
Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Maravai LifeSciences
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.