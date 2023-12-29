Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Mr. Cooper Group Call Options (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the typical daily volume of 284 call options.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Shares of COOP opened at $66.16 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $67.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average of $56.20.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. Analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Barclays began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,515,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,736,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,026,384 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after buying an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after buying an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 94.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,411,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,614,000 after buying an additional 687,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 49.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,895,000 after buying an additional 676,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,738,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,207,000 after acquiring an additional 606,312 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Further Reading

