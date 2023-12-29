Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Purchases 11,733 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.2% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Walt Disney by 47.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 319,807 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,920,000 after buying an additional 103,469 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 15.5% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 45,263 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 70.8% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.0 %

DIS opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $165.46 billion, a PE ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

