Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $37.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOO. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.75 on Friday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $552.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648,822 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,280,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,088,000 after acquiring an additional 76,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,417,000 after acquiring an additional 80,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,455,000 after acquiring an additional 84,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

