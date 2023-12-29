Starwood Property Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,127 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 111% compared to the typical volume of 2,435 put options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.
Read Our Latest Report on STWD
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust
Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 148.84%.
About Starwood Property Trust
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Starwood Property Trust
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.