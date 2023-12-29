Starwood Property Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,127 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 111% compared to the typical volume of 2,435 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 148.84%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

