SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,000. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.48 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $205.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

