Spirit of America Management Corp NY Raises Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 31.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

CWEN opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 0.80. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $35.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.3964 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 343.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Clearway Energy Company Profile



Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

