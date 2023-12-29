Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NWN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 350,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,586,000 after acquiring an additional 277,421 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,541,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Northwest Natural stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.91%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

