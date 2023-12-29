Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $135,000 Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after acquiring an additional 75,015 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,198.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $146,814.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at $405,926.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,198.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,875 shares of company stock valued at $486,630 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

NYSE KRC opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.00. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.44.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.76%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.