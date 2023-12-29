Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Evergy were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at $409,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Evergy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 502,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,913 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Evergy by 75.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 23.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after purchasing an additional 65,475 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $65.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evergy

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.