Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $90.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

