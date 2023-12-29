Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys Shares of 6,000 EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENLC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 746,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,723,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 231,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENLC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

