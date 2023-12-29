Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Head-To-Head Review

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) and Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clearway Energy and Spark Power Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.19 billion 4.70 $582.00 million $0.46 60.22 Spark Power Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Spark Power Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

33.9% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Clearway Energy and Spark Power Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy 4.05% 1.30% 0.42% Spark Power Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Clearway Energy and Spark Power Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80 Spark Power Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clearway Energy presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.08%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Spark Power Group.

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Spark Power Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc. operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc. and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc. in August 2018. Clearway Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc. provides electrical contracting, operations, and maintenance services, as well as energy sustainability solutions in Canada and the United States. The company's Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services. This segment also provides engineering services comprising power systems engineering, protection and control engineering, substation engineering, SCADA engineering, and arc flash studies, as well as fabrication shop/paint services; buys, refurbishes, and resells used electrical equipment; sells and rents power transformers; and sells medium voltage electrical switchgears. Its Renewables segment offers renewables operations and maintenance services comprising wind, solar, battery energy storage systems, and electric vehicle assets. The company serves industrial, commercial, institutional, renewable, and agricultural customers, as well as utility markets, including municipalities, universities, schools, and hospitals. Spark Power Group Inc. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. As of December 5, 2023, Spark Power Group Inc. was taken private.

