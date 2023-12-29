Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.91.

SWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

