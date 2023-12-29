SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) versus First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Financial Analysis

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SouthState and First Western Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SouthState alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthState 24.84% 10.38% 1.21% First Western Financial 8.56% 6.21% 0.51%

Risk and Volatility

SouthState has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Western Financial has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

88.5% of SouthState shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of First Western Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of SouthState shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of First Western Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SouthState and First Western Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthState 0 3 2 0 2.40 First Western Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

SouthState currently has a consensus target price of $84.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.12%. First Western Financial has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.11%. Given First Western Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than SouthState.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SouthState and First Western Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthState $1.71 billion 3.83 $496.05 million $6.95 12.35 First Western Financial $128.89 million 1.51 $21.70 million $1.43 14.25

SouthState has higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial. SouthState is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Western Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SouthState beats First Western Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthState

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans. In addition, it provides debit card, mobile and funds transfer products, and treasury management services comprising merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, and other treasury services. Further, the company offers safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, wire transfer, brokerage services, and alternative investment products, including annuities, mutual funds, and trust and asset management services; and credit cards, letters of credit, and home equity lines of credit. SouthState Corporation also serves its customers through online, mobile, and telephone banking platforms. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SouthState Corporation in July 2013. SouthState Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

About First Western Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. It serves entrepreneurs, professionals, high-net worth individuals or families, and business and philanthropic organizations. First Western Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.