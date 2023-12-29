Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.94.

Southern Copper Stock Down 1.0 %

SCCO stock opened at $87.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average is $76.42. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 11.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

