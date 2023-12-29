SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Sells $10,710.00 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,100 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $10,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 995,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,249.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,598 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $11,979.72.

On Monday, October 23rd, Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,404 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $9,240.84.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, December 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

