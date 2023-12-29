SOL Capital Management CO Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total transaction of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,830,892 shares in the company, valued at $36,035,237,154.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,479,006 shares of company stock valued at $542,170,741. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $157.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $424.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.77. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens raised their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

