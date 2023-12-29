SOL Capital Management CO Trims Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 96.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 256,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $74.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.42. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

