SOL Capital Management CO Sells 850 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 80,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 114.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $117.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $117.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

