SOL Capital Management CO Sells 845 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,805 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $358.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.77 and a 12-month high of $361.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 687,984 shares of company stock worth $230,205,156 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

