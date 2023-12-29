SOL Capital Management CO Sells 768 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWO. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,242,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,300,000 after acquiring an additional 206,302 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,414,000 after acquiring an additional 97,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,428,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,720,000 after acquiring an additional 99,071 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 673,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 598,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 270,665 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

