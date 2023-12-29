SOL Capital Management CO Sells 350 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $157.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.72. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $158.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

