SOL Capital Management CO Sells 340 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWA LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK opened at $245.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $246.18.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

