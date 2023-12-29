SOL Capital Management CO Sells 1,741 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 33,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 116,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

