SOL Capital Management CO Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

DIA stock opened at $377.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.14. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $314.97 and a 12 month high of $377.69.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

