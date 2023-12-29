SOL Capital Management CO Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 260,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 74,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $70.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

