SOL Capital Management CO Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,810 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 195,053 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,663,000 after buying an additional 63,178 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 365,302 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,570,000 after buying an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.1 %

QCOM stock opened at $145.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.53 and a 200 day moving average of $119.92. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $146.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.